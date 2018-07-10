The Duchess of Cornwall wowed at the RAF centenary event on Tuesday and we loved her dream-like outfit. The 70-year-old wife of Prince Charles stunned as she headed in to Westminster Abbey in a white cocktail-style dress which boasted 3/4 length sleeves and voluminous applique pockets. It finished just past the knee, cut complete with a flared hem, and crew neckline. Pinned to her dress was an RAF broch and she carried a cream clutch bag by the Queen's favourite handbag designer Launer London. The mother-of-two finished off her look with cream high heels which featured a metallic contrasting toe-cap detail. Camilla's hat was a bold creation which ensured she stood out from the crowd – due to its large cream folded ribbon which was wound tightly round the stem. The royal added pearl earrings and her favourite choker.

Duchess Camilla looked a dream in cream

The special service was in celebration of 100 years of the RAF – the world’s very first independent air service. More than 2,200 people were packed into Westminster Abbey for the service, with Prime Minister Theresa May, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also in attendance. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, addressed the congregation and said the RAF has in its first 100 years been a decisive factor in serving the country, as well as being key in protecting democracy and freedom.

Loading the player...

Making a surprise appearance at the service was the Duchess of Cambridge who is currently on maternity leave. The mother-of-three left her brood at home and dazzled waiting photographers as she entered the abbey, wearing a beautiful blue pastel coat dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall glams up for a romantic evening with Prince Charles

She teamed the look with a matching blue floral hat by Sean Barrett and nude high heel shoes and looked in great spirits after the Christening of her youngest son Prince Louis the day before.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall is regal in a bold purple outfit - and she looked royally fabulous