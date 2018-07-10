Meghan Markle must have some serious stamina! Not only has she joined her husband Prince Harry for a whirlwind few days of appearances, she's pulled out stunning outfits for each one – debuting THREE new looks in the space of one day on Tuesday. After first appearing at Westminster Abbey to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hopped on a plane to Ireland for a two-day tour – their first overseas engagement as a married couple. Then on Tuesday evening the couple appeared at a dinner at Glencairn, the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett. Meghan wowed in a black cocktail dress which was teamed with a matching clutch and heels. She let her hair hang loose around her face, with a side parting while she opted for a natural makeup look.

Harry, who looked happy and relaxed in a suit, is due to deliver a speech at the gathering. The pair were formally welcomed to the Emerald Isle by Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and over the coming days the couple will meet the people of Dublin and will visit organisations which are central to Irish life.

Doesn't Meghan looks stunning! Photo credit: PA

They will attend a Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, to watch youngsters taking part in sporting activities. Meghan and Harry will also learn about Ireland's culture and heritage, including a visit to Trinity College where they will see the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures.

Earlier on Tuesday the couple joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Westminster Abbey for a special service commemorating 100 years of the RAF. They then headed to Buckingham Palace, where they appeared on the balcony to view a flypast of up to 100 RAF aircraft, a parade of more than 1,000 personnel, and a feu de joie. Meghan looked stunning wearing a black dress by Dior which featured a bateau neckline, just like her wedding dress.