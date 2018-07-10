Meghan Markle pays tribute to Ireland in green as she joins Prince Harry for their first overseas tour as a married couple

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have had a seriously busy few days. On Monday they joined other members of the royal family to celebrate little Prince Louis's christening at St James's Palace, then on Tuesday morning they gathered at Westminster Abbey along with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force. Later that afternoon, they jetted off on a plane to Dublin for a two-day tour of Ireland – their first overseas engagement as a married couple. Meghan looked in great spirits as the pair arrived in the Irish capital, wearing a fitted green dress by one of her favourite designer's Givenchy, which featured side pockets and an on-trend mid-length cut. she accessorised the design with Strathberry Mid tote in tan, and matching court shoes.

She kept her hair tied up in a low pony tail and her makeup natural. Harry, who appeared happy and relaxed by her side, was looking dapper in a suit. The pair are being formally welcomed to the Emerald Isle by Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and are due to enjoy a summer garden party at Glencairn, the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett, where the duke will give a speech.

Meghan Markle looked incredible in a green Givenchy dress

Over the coming days the couple will meet the people of Dublin and will visit organisations which are central to Irish life. They will attend a Gaelic sports festival at Croke Park, the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, to watch youngsters taking part in sporting activities. Meghan and Harry will also learn about Ireland's culture and heritage, including a visit to Trinity College where they will see the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures.

Earlier that morning the couple made an appearance at Westminster Abbey for a special service commemorating 100 years of the RAF. They then headed to Buckingham Palace, where they stood on the balcony to view a flypast of up to 100 RAF aircraft, a parade of more than 1,000 personnel, and a feu de joie. Meghan looked stunning in a black Dior dress with a matching Stephen Jones hat.