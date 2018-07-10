The Duchess of Cambridge surprised us all by appearing at Tuesday's service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force! She wore a gorgeous pastel blue dress by Alexander McQueen with her RAF brooch pinned to her lapel. She teamed the look with a matching blue floral hat and nude high heel shoes. Since Kate is on maternity leave, she wasn't expected to attend the event, though Westminster Abbey confirmed she would be there when they released the order of service on their Twitter account in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Kate looked happy and radiant following Prince Louis' christening, which took place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on Monday afternoon.

Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in baby blue

Kate was also joined by husband Prince William, who looked smart in a crisp suit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance, too, ahead of their first royal tour as a married couple – Meghan looked equally gorgeous in a black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy which she accessorised with a matching black hat.

The Duke and Duchess, who marked their first outing as a family of five with Louis' christening, looked happy and relaxed as they attended the service. Kate stunned in a cream Alexander McQueen dress for Monday's special occasion, which saw the baby Prince sleep soundly as she arrived cradling him in her arms.

Photo: © PA

Kate arrived with Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the service

Catherine has worn the neutral hue for every one of her children's christenings, which is thought to be a nod to the ceremonial gown that royal babies wear for the occasion. The robe is a replica of the intricate dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. The original, which was last worn in 2004, is now too delicate to be worn and has been replaced by a new version made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly. Cream, a variation of white, also symbolises innocence, purity, faith and peace – all fitting qualities for a baby's christening. Didn't she look gorgeous?

