Since officially being named the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been working non-stop with official engagements and royal appearances. And this week is no exception. On Monday she attended Prince Louis's christening at St James' Palace, and on Tuesday she joined Prince Harry, The Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate 100 years of the RAF, before jetting off to Ireland for her and Harry's first overseas tour as a married couple. Meghan looked stunning as she arrived at Westminster Abbey for the start of the celebrations wearing a black dress by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy which featured a bateau neckline, just like her wedding dress. She wore her hair up, topped with a matching black hat and kept her makeup simple.

Duchess Meghan looked bold in black

Meghan and her husband looked relaxed and happy as they entered the venue side by side, along with other members of the royal family. Following a service at the abbey, the family are due to head to Buckingham Palace where Charles and the Queen will present a new Queen's colour to the RAF, before appearing on the balcony to view a flypast of up to 100 RAF aircraft, a parade of more than 1,000 personnel, and a feu de joie.

READ MORE: Prince Louis's christening: all the best photos

It's the second family get-together in as many days after the royals gathered to celebrate Prince Louis's christening on Monday. Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren belted midi dress – with three-quarter sleeves and her favourite bateau neckline – which she teamed with a gorgeous matching hat by Stephen Jones and pointed Segio Rossi heels. She wore her hair swept back in her signature style, and kept her makeup soft and natural.

READ MORE: Royal style watch: HELLO!'s best-dressed royals of the week

Later this afternoon Harry and Meghan will head to Ireland for a two day tour, their first overseas engagement as a married couple. Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will formally welcome the couple to the Emerald Isle later before they enjoy a summer garden party at Glencairn, the official residence of Britain's Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett, where the duke will give a speech.