The christening of Prince Louis was held in the Chapel Royal at London's St James's Palace on Monday afternoon and the royal family looked in great spirits - and totally stylish - for the special event. The appearance was particularly poignant as it was the time the Cambridge's appeared in public as a family of five. Prince George, who will turn five next week, and Princess Charlotte, three, looked adorable as always as they accompanied their parents and new sibling to the private service. All yes were of course on little Louis, but also on Charlotte's gorgeous little outfit which consisted of a baby blue dress, matching shoes and the cutest bow hairband by Pepa & Co. The hair accessory retails at just £7 and comes in a variety of colours which is perfect for mixing and matching.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in blue at Prince Louis's christening

This isn't the first time Prince George's little sister has worn the brand - Pepa & Co are same company that made the together page boy and flower girl outfits for aunty Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Mathews in 2017. The bridal party children looked immaculate in their smart outfits, which featured a Victorian twist and perfectly epitomised the brand's signature look.

£7, Pepa & Co.

In May, George and Charlotte showcase another affordable accessory, this time marching plimsolls. The duo accompanied their mother Kate to the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk and once again looked impeccably well turned out in casual attire.

The trio enjoyed the yearly show and fans loved that the young royals wore matching plimsolls, which retail at £35.

George wore a smart bottle-green polo neck shirt and shorts, and on his feet were a pair of navy blue canvas shoes by Trotters Childrenswear. Charlotte wore a pretty sleeveless floral sundress in pink, and she wore the same shoes as George, but in a cute pastel pink.

