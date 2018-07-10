Cheryl has made her first public appearance since announcing her split from Liam Payne earlier this month – stepping out in the boldest of summer shades for Simon Cowell's annual Syco summer party on Monday night. Joined by the likes of Rochelle Humes, Myleene Klass and Storm Keating for the star-studded bash, the singer certainly made sure she stood out in the bold hue! She accessorised the look with bold strappy heels and metallic disc earrings, keeping her hair long and straight – her makeup as usual was kept soft and pretty.

Cheryl looked gorgeous in bright orange

It's not often that Cheryl appears in public before events - the last time she was photographed in such a way was at the Cannes film festival in May, where she wore a stunning white gown for her red carpet appearance. Since having little Bear with Liam, she has kept her personal life very private, only choosing to step into the limelight for special occasions.

The star announced her split from boyfriend-of-two-years Liam on 1 July, writing on Twitter: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

At the Cannes Film Festival, in May

While this is Cheryl's first appearance since the split, Liam also re-emerged on Instagram this week, taking to the stage at a Dolce and Gabbana event – attended my none other than Lady Kitty Spencer, of course – in Italy.

Following their announcement, Cheryl made a follow-up statement to defend her mum earlier this month – following stories that she was to blame for the breakup. "I hate responding to stuff esp [sic] at such difficult times but I cannot sit here and listen to such nasty, false articles regarding my mam," she tweeted. "I don’t know why they involve her in stories about me. I can assure you she has absolutely nothing to do with any of it. I am a grown woman who is capable of dealing with my own life. She is a soft and kind woman who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into something that has nothing whatsoever to do with her."