The Duchess of Cambridge and her sister Pippa have a lot in common - and ever since Pippa stepped out for her older sibling's royal wedding day to Prince William in 2011, both have been considered style icons. In fact, the younger Middleton sister seemed to take a leaf out of Catherine's fashion book for the christening of her nephew Prince Louis on Monday, in a gorgeous baby blue dress which looked similar to the Alexander McQueen number that the Duchess wore at Pippa's wedding in 2017. But, there was one more detail that was very similar between the two sisters - did you notice it?

Kate and Pippa wore matching accessories

Both Pippa and Kate chose to wear floral stud earrings for the occasion - with proud mum Kate opting for pearls, while Pippa wore a more modern gold style. The twosome clearly have a similar taste in fashion - when Pippa married husband James Matthews in May 2017, many felt her lace gown bore some similarities to Kate's iconic wedding look.

For baby Louis' special day, Pippa's pastel blue Alessandra Rich midi dress was reminiscent of Kate's McQueen version - particularly in the cuff sleeves. The vintage-inspired number featured a Peter Pan collar and button fastenings through the front - a design which has a timeless and classic feel, like her sister's. She styled the look further with a coordinating hat, delicate off-white Jimmy Choo heels and an ivory satin box clutch by the same brand.

Some also thought Pippa's dress was similar to one of Kate's

Kate, meanwhile, also remained loyal to her classic look, wearing an elegant McQueen dress once again for the occasion - which she teamed with a hairband-style hat by Jane Taylor. She wore her glossy chestnut hair back in her signature nape-of-the-neck updo, and kept to her go-to makeup look of softly defined eyes, pink lips and fresh skin. The Duchess has worn this subtle cream shade for each of her children's christenings - thought to be chosen to match the royal babies' neutral ceremonial gown. Cream, a variation of white, also symbolises innocence, purity, faith and peace – all fitting qualities for a baby's christening.

