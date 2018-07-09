Why Kate Middleton always wears cream at her children's christenings

Tried and tested! The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely radiant at the christening of her son, Prince Louis, choosing to wear a cream outfit on Monday. She seemed to be taking inspiration from the dresses she wore for her older children's previous christenings, that of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, when she opted for a very similar look. But far from being boring, Kate knows that cream works.

The colour perfectly matched her son's christening gown, which is a beige lace and satin robe. The robe is a replica of the intricate dress made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. The original, which was last worn in 2004, is now too delicate to be worn and has been replaced by a new version made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly. Cream, a variation of white, also symbolises innocence, purity, faith and peace – all fitting qualities for a baby's christening.

Just like she did with George and Charlotte's christenings in 2013 and 2015, Kate asked one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen to make her stunning outfit. She teamed the elegant number with a hat by Jane Taylor, and wore her glossy chestnut hair in her trademark blow-dried waves tied back into a bun.

Cream symbolises innocence, purity, faith and peace

Kate, 36, arrived at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace cradling her son. She spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, as she bounced her baby boy. The Duchess was heard describing her sleeping baby as "very relaxed and peaceful," adding with a smile: "I hope he stays like this." As she spoke to Lord Chartres, she also said: "Reminds me so much of George."

Kate wore Alexander McQueen, as she has done at previous christenings

The Duchess was joined by her husband Prince William, who took care of Prince George, who turns five next week, and three-year-old Princess Charlotte. The Cambridges were making their first appearance as a family of five, and looked simply beautiful. They were followed into the chapel by newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Queen and Prince Philip were notably absent from the christening, but William and Kate were supported by Kate's family the Middletons, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Louis' six godparents.