It seems Pippa Middleton has looked towards sister Kate for some fashion inspiration. The 34-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, looked lovely in a baby blue dress at her nephew Prince Louis' christening, which was held at St James's palace in London on Monday afternoon. Royal watchers will notice that the outfit choice is similar to the Alexander McQueen number which the Duchess of Cambridge wore at Pippa's wedding in 2017.

Pippa Middleton wore blue at Prince Louis christening

Pippa showed off a tiny hint of her blossoming baby bump underneath all the layers of the panelled dress. The vintage-inspired number, by Italian designer Alessandra Rich, featured a Peter Pan collar and button fastenings through the front - a design which has a timeless and classic feel. She styled the look further with a coordinating hat, a delicate off-white silk Jimmy Choo heels and an ivory satin cloud clutch by the same brand. At her nuptials last year, Kate, 36, wore a beautiful blush pink gown by Alexander McQueen and a matching fascinator - the same brand who designed her own wedding dress back in 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge at Pippa's wedding in 2017

Pippa's custom made dress also boasted long sleeves with puffed detail above the wrist and some rushed detail in the bust. The mother-to-be, who was accompanied by her husband, wore her brunette tresses half up, half down hairstyle. She allowed her natural beauty to shine with minimal traces of makeup, consisting of a pale pink blush and nude lipstick. Pippa is thought to be due in early autumn. Her pregnancy was revealed in April, around the same time that her sister Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Pippa didn't confirm she was expecting until June, when she opened up about her first trimester. "I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," she wrote in her column for Waitrose. "That meant I was able to carry on as normal."

