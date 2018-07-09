The christening of Prince Louis was a private ceremony held in the Chapel Royal at London's St James's Palace and the royal family looked impeccably stylish for the event. The chapel is the very same place that Louis' older brother Prince George was baptised five years ago. The appearance was a momentous occasion as it was the very first time the family of five have appeared in public together. Prince George, who will turn five next week, and Princess Charlotte, three, stole the show, looking adorable in matching blue and white outfits. Charlotte wore a white dress with pretty floral print, a blue Alice band and matching blue shoes. George wore a white short-sleeved shirt with blue buttons, which appeared to be the same Daniel shirt by Amaia that he wore to the 2018 Trooping the Colour, plus a pair of his trademark shorts. The children looked angelic as they accompanied their mother and father, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This will be baby Louis' first public appearance since he made his sweet debut on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April, held by mother Duchess Kate, who wore a bespoke red dress by Jenny Packham.

At the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May, the then three-week-old royal was safely tucked up at Windsor Castle with nanny Maria Borrallo as his siblings were a huge part of the bridal procession – George was a pageboy in the same outfit as his uncle Harry and father William – a small version of their military uniform. Charlotte was a bridesmaid and wore a white dress from Givenchy haute Couture – made from ivory silk Radzimir.

The last time George and Charlotte were seen was together was in May, when they accompanied their mother Kate to the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk. The trio enjoyed the yearly show and looked casual yet smart in dressed-down attire that included matching plimsolls. George wore a smart bottle-green polo neck shirt, which was tucked in to the waistband of his cream shorts. On his feet were a pair of navy blue canvas shoes by Trotters Childrenswear, which retail at an affordable £35. Not to be left out, Charlotte wore a pretty sleeveless floral sundress in pink, which were teamed with the same shoes as George, but in a pastel pink.

