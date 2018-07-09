The Duchess of Sussex looked effortless as she arrived at the Chapel Royal in St James' Palace to celebrate the christening of her nephew Prince Louis. The newlywed arrived for the ceremony alongside her husband Prince Harry, and the pair looked happy and excited as they entered the venue hand-in-hand, behind the Duchess of Cambridge and baby Louis. Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren belted midi dress - with three-quarter sleeves and her favourite bateau neckline - which she teamed with a gorgeous matching hat by Stephen Jones and pointed Manolo Blahnik heels. She wore her hair swept back in her signature style, and kept her makeup soft and natural.

Meghan looked elegant in olive green Ralph Lauren

The youngest Cambridge is being baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, and Meghan will do doubt be excited to see the high-ranking clergyman again, as the two have developed a special bond. Not only did the archbishop baptise and confirm her in the same chapel earlier this year, but he also lead her wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

Mr Welby had earlier said how excited he was to be leading the christening ceremony. He tweeted: "I'm delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today – a precious child made in God’s image, just as we all are. Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day."

Kate also looked radiant!

The ceremony, which began at 4pm UK time on Monday, saw the Cambridge family step out together in public for the first time. Duchess Kate looked gorgeous in her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen, as she arrived at the chapel - also wearing a matching Jane Taylor hat. Meanwhile Prince Charlotte looked super cute in a sweet blue dress, and older brother Prince George wore a little polo top and shorts.

Eleven-week-old Louis wore the same christening gown used by his siblings. The cream lace and white satin robe is a replica of the outfit made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841, which is now too delicate to be worn. The new version was made by the Queen's dresser, Angela Kelly.