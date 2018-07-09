Holly Willoughby looked pretty in pink on Monday morning, wowing fans with her striking blush-toned frock which is from luxury high street store Reiss. We have the best news too – it's in the summer sale! The Anastasia printed dress has been marked down to £95 and is available in all sizes, so hurry up! The stunning number is perfect for the summer, it features a drop waist and is adorned with a beautiful painterly print in contrasting black and white. It originally retailed at £175, but is now priced at a much more affordable £95. If you want to add the fancy frock to your wardrobe, we have to stress that you may have to act fast – everything the blonde bombshell wears sells out in record time, so don't delay. The 37-year-old made the look her own by adding a black waist-cinching belt and strappy high heel sandals as her main accessories.

Holly stunned in the classic dress

The Celebrity Juice co-host works solely with stylist Angie Smith who is the lady behind all of her professional outs and the duo have formed a great friendship.

£95, Reiss

Holly has credited Angie for totally transforming her look and revealed to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said.

Angie has fast become a huge name in the fashion world after she teamed up with the This Morning co-host and has relaunched her all-new website – angiesmithstyle.com.

Her chic new space on the internet is a great portfolio where she can share her client’s latest looks, but her own personal pick of the high street called 'Changing Room Diaries.' As well as Holly, Angie has turned her stylish hands to an abundance of A-list names, including Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Emma Roberts, Daisy Lowe, Miranda Hart, Giovanna Fletcher, Lisa Snowdon and Spice Girls favourites Melanie C and Emma Bunton.

