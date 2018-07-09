Charlotte Hawkins totally dressed for the heatwave at the weekend as she presented her radio show for Classic FM. Standing on a rooftop with the iconic London skyline as her background, the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder top which was made in a feminine white tone with navy blue printed detail and a pom pom lining. She captioned her photograph: "What a view from the @global roof! I've got the perfect soundtrack for a sunny afternoon today on @ClassicFM." Fans flocked to the comment section to give their praise for Charlotte's latest outfit with one follower writing: "This top is so gorgeous!" The design is by celebrity favourite Sosandar and priced at £49. It is part of the brands current collection and fortunately is in stock online in all sizes. Sosandar is a brand which is loved by many ITV celebrities including Stacey Solomon and Lorraine Kelly, so Charlotte is in great company!

Charlotte looked gorgeous as she presented Classic FM at the weekend

The TV star is styled by ITV's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who also puts together all the Good Morning Britain ladies looks – Laura Tobin, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid .

£49, Sosandar

The stylist is known for her love of bold colours, funky prints and high street staples which are readily available, much to the delight of the viewers. Debbie has built up a large Instagram following on her account @debbiedresses and shares her client’s looks daily.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-one managed to pull one of the hardest fashion styles - matching her shoes with her dress. Her royal blue frock was from online store Closet London and the classic ensemble was priced at £58. It had kimono-style sleeves, a sexy split at the skirt and a tie-waist belt which defined her slim, toned frame.

The mother-of-one teamed her the blue-ti-ful design with high heel stilettos in the same bright blue – from Princess Beatrice’s favourite high street shoe store Kurt Geiger.