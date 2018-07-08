Sarah Ferguson and her oldest daughter Princess Beatrice have been soaking up the sun in France over the weekend during a luxury holiday to St Tropez – and they make a very glamorous pair! The mother-daughter duo were pictured in Club 55 with a group of friends dressed in co-ordinating outfits. Sarah, 57, wore a white kaftan which she accessorised with a long beaded necklace, an oversized orange clutch and a straw hat, while her daughter Beatrice looked on-trend in a black and white striped summer dress, oversized shades, also opting for a straw hat like her mum. And while daughter Princess Eugenie was noticeably absent, her fiancé Jack Brooksbank was pictured among the group, keeping a low profile in a black cap, an oversized blue shirt and red shorts.

Sarah Ferguson looked happy and relaxed during her French getaway Photo credit: Splash

Beatrice, along with her mum and younger sister, often turns heads with her choice of outfits. The 29-year-old royal made headlines last week when she hit the town on Thursday evening to attend London's members-only club Annabel's with a friend, dressed in a stunning embellished dress by luxury brand Needle & Thread. The beautiful design featured an off-grey and floral overlay, and was teamed with gold heels and a rainbow clutch bag by Alice Naylor-Leyland for Misela. The design was even personalised with her initial 'B' which is her nickname among her friends and family.

Princess Beatrice co-ordinated her outfit with her mum's Photo credit: Splash

Both Beatrice and Eugenie are extremely close to their mother, and Beatrice has previously spoken to HELLO! about their relationship, revealing that along with her grandmother, the Queen, Sarah is her role model. "I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she said. "They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women."

Beatrice added that her mum always makes wonderful memories for her family. "We’ve been through some incredibly stressful times together as a family and every single minute she created joy. I am so lucky that I get to learn from her every single day. I’m inspired by her ability to give, even when she’s going through something hard," she said.