It's been another great week for royal fashion! The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a sunshine yellow dress at the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London, while Princess Beatrice wore yet another beautiful Needle & Thread number for a night out at exclusive members-only club Annabel's. The Countess of Wessex once again looked incredible - at a service marking 70 years of the NHS at Westminster Abbey -in a green Emilia Wickstead midi dress.

We also saw the Queen in an unexpected floral outfit, and the Duchess of Cornwall in a chic cream shirt dress – and later in the week, a floaty paisley frock that was perfect for the hot weather.

The Duchess of Sussex

This has to be one of our favourite looks yet on Meghan – this beautiful bold Brandon Maxwell dress is perfect for summer, and we love her sleek chignon hairstyle, too. Nude heels and a nude manicure set the simple look off perfectly.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice hit the town on Thursday evening in a gorgeously-girly summery dress by Needle & Thread – a brand she also wore to the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace in April. We love her rainbow bag, too!

Lady Amelia Windsor

She may only be 22, but Lady Amelia Windsor is already sitting front row at some of the world's biggest fashion shows– and on Monday, it was Christian Dior's. For the event, she wore a beautiful red and white off-the-shoulder sundress by the fashion house, with adorable star-studded strappy heels.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia stepped out for an audience with the Spanish under-17 women's soccer team at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid this week, looking incredibly chic in a white silk top and navy Hugo Boss trousers.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

The Belgian royal made like Meghan and opted for sunshine yellow for a visit to the Art Deco Exhibition Melancholia at the Villa Empain, on Wednesday.

The Queen

Her Majesty wowed us in florals this week, as she hosted the annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Doesn't she look radiant?

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla has had a busy week, with a three-day tour of Wales and a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate 50 years since the founding of the Man Booker Prize for fiction. We love the cream shirt dress she wore on a visit to a community hall in Wales, which looked perfect with her classic Chanel shoes.

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie wore a dress by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, for a service marking 70 years of the NHS at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. The beautiful green colour certainly suited her, and looked perfect with her cream fascinator and heels.

But who's your best-dressed?