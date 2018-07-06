The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful on Thursday evening a she hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate 50 years since the founding of the Man Booker Prize for fiction. Among the guests were 10 former prize winners including Julian Barnes - who won in 2011 with his novel The Sense of an Ending - and Eleanor Catton, who became the youngest winner at the age of 28 in 2013 with her novel The Luminaries. Camilla, 70, wore a mid-length dress which was constructed from a sheer fabric, emblazoned with a paisley print in dark blue, red and white. She wore a pearl choker and her favourite Chanel pumps and wore her blonde hair in a bouffant style with plenty of volume.

Duchess Camilla joined guests to celebrate 50 years since the Man Booker Prize

It's certainly been a manically busy week for the mother–of-two – she has just returned from a whistle-stop tour of Wales with her husband Prince Charles. The pair had an action-packed trip where they visited a variety of different landmarks and met with the people who reside and work there.

Loading the player...

On Wednesday evening, the royal couple popped in to the Strand Hall and greeted members of the public as they arrived. The 70-year old wore a gorgeous cream shirt dress which boasted a wide lapel at the neckline, a 20s-style drop waist and a fabulous pleated skirt. Camilla added a selection of some of her favourite accessories, including her dove-grey tote bag and impressive collection of her precious pearl jewellery.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall gives us all a lesson on how to accessorize - dazzling in a cream cocktail dress

Later on that day, Charles and Camilla enjoyed some downtime and went for a romantic stroll in the evening sun. The Duchess made a quick change and wore a pretty cocktail-style dress in one of her favourite tones – icy blue. The dress had a blooming lovely touch – it was adorned in a ditzy floral print and she teamed it with a pair of her favourite nude high heels by Sole Bliss.

READ: The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall are matching in monochrome at the Order of the Garter ceremony