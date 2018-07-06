Princess Beatrice hit the town on Thursday evening in a gorgeously-girly summery dress. Exiting exclusive members-only club Annabel's with a friend, the 29-year-old royal looked impeccably stylish in a stunning embellished dress with embroidered detail by luxury brand Needle & Thread. The beautiful design was made in an off-grey and the multi-coloured floral overlay really packed a punch, ensuring she stood out from the crowd. She added gold high heel shoes and wore her famous red locks in a sleek and straight style. We are obsessed with her rainbow clutch bag which is by Alice Naylor-Leyland for Misela which retails at around £250 online. It was personalised with her initial 'B' which is regarded as her personal nickname by friends.

This isn't the first time the daughter of Prince Andrew has worn a bag that is emblazoned with her initials.

In April, whilst in LA, Beatrice was snapped leaving trendy Avra restaurant in Los Angeles where she accessorised her tassel-trimmed cape dress by Galvan with a bright blue statement clutch bag that had a huge embroidered 'B' on the front.

Maybe Beatrice is trying to send messages with her handbag collection – at Royal Ascot last month, the sister of Princess Eugenie wore a dove-grey dress by the Fold, high heel shoes by Russel & Bromley and a cute pink box bag by Pop and Suki which had the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that she helped to champion in 2017.

Kurt Geiger is a high-street store which is at the top of Beatrice’s shopping list. During Ascot, she wore two pairs of shoes from the brand, including a pair of bright blue sling backs called the 'Stratten' which are actually priced at £99 in the mid-season sale.

