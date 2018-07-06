Lady Kitty Spencer is constantly making our heads turn with her array of stunning attire and her latest number will be sure to give you serious heart eyes. The pretty 27-year-old who is the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, uploaded a picture to her Instagram account on Thursday evening and her dress was completely out of this world. It was made in a sumptuous cream fabric that was embossed with appliqué florals and lace details. Best of all, the top part had a fuchsia feather neckline which featured bursts of taffeta and tulle and also boasted a smattering of gems. The dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana - Kitty regularly models for the brand and even made her catwalk debut in 2016, having appeared in a number of adverts and campaign imagery for the Italian label. She wore her trademark ivy blonde hair swept up in an elegant chignon and diamond sparkling stud earrings were added by Bulgari. The model is currently in Lake Como in Italy on a trip with D&G with fellow influencer Emma Waymouth who was also in the picture, wearing a crisp pink suit.

Kitty's dress stood out and we love the feather neckline

Although the eldest daughter of Earl Spencer is known for her glam evening wear, she does do causal too! On Monday she shared a picture with her 440,000 Instagram followers of her wearing a simple white T-shirt and jeans.

The classic combo was the perfect in dressed-down vibes but of course, the blonde beauty still amped it up with designer accessories - her diamond stud earrings were on show and so was her cream tote bag - both from Bulgari - which cost in the range of £2000.

The model is the face of the brand, and said of the collaboration: "It is an immense honour to be working with the most iconic Italian jewellery brand in the world. Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand."

