The Countess of Wessex looked incredibly stylish on Thursday when she attended a service marking 70 years of the NHS at Westminster Abbey. Sophie joined Jeremy Hunt and NHS workers at the event, stepping out in a statement dress by Emilia Wickstead – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers. The design featured a V-neck and balloon sleeves, and was accessorised with a pretty silver brooch. Sophie co-ordinated her accessories, teaming her outfit with a pair of cream court shoes and a matching fascinator, while a white clutch completed her look. Beauty-wise, Prince Edward's wife wore her blonde hair up in a neat chignon, and enhanced her features with natural makeup.

Sophie Wessex at Westminster Abbey on Thursday

Sophie - just like Kate - is a huge fan of Emilia Wickstead, and got people talking last month when she wore an aqua blue jumpsuit by the New Zealand-born designer to Royal Ascot. In doing so, Sophie became the first royal to experiment with the horse show's newly approved dress code, as jumpsuits had previously been banned. Last year, Royal Ascot's Style Guide confirmed that it was expanding its dress code. "Ascot continues to recognise key trends in the ever-evolving world of fashion," it stated. As ever, Sophie nailed it when it came to colour co-ordinating her look, and teamed a matching hat and a contrasting black clutch with her look.

The stylish royal turned heads in Emilia Wickstead

The 53-year-old has an incredible sense of style, and was last seen out in public at the end of June when she attended an event at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone, Essex. Sophie looked in great spirits as she chatted with staff and visited some of the animals that live there, dressed in a fabulous floral shirt dress by Erdem. The design had a wide collar, cinched in at the waist, and had an on-trend mid length cut, which showed off her baby blue espadrilles. Other stand-out looks of late include Sophie's chic Galvan jumpsuit worn to the NSPCC fundraiser at Annabel's night club last week, and her Suzannah top and skirt worn to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.