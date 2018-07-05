Amanda Holden is often compared to fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby – both ladies are gorgeous, blonde, have a great wardrobe and present well-known television shows. And it turns out they have similar taste when it comes to dresses, too! Amanda uploaded a picture of herself at the #NHSBig7tea which is a charitable event in celebration of 70 years of the NHS. In the snap, Amanda wore a bright green dress from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite stores L.K. Bennett. The green frock – named the Montana - had statement pearl buttons, short sleeves and a flirty midi hem which was emblazoned with a contrasting printed bow detail in baby pink, which gave the dress a contemporary edge. The £295 ensemble has proved hugely popular with celebrities and bloggers – the green version has since sold out but the red and blue versions are still in stock online, so catch it while you can!

Amanda looked gorgeous in green

Holly Willoughby first wore the dress in May when she appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show. Styled by Angie Smith, the mother-of-three wore the same design in a bold red shade which she teamed with her favourite nude high heels from Office.

£295, L.K.Bennett

Holly and Phil were at the show for a very special reason – the RHS unveiled a rose named after This Morning in honour of the show's 30th Anniversary. How blooming lovely is that?

Mother-of-two Amanda loves high street clothes and often wears readily available frocks for her TV appearances Last week, she sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy when she wore a pastel pink dress from Marks & Spencer.

The 'Ruffle Cuff' dress retails at an affordable £79 from the brand's Autograph Collection and is now finally available online in all sizes. Amanda teamed her ice-cream-coloured dress with some coordinating Christian Louboutin heels.

