The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most recognisable ladies in the world and is known for her impeccable sense of style. From her nude high heels to her maternity dresses, the wife of Prince William has the power to sell out any fashion item and we are always excited to see what she will be wearing next. Back in 2016, the 36-year-old wore a pair of dazzling earrings from Soru jewellery when she was on an official visit to Canada. The mother-of-three wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings which jewellery fanatics went crazy for! It's been almost two years since she wore the dazzling gems and the founders, Sicilian-British sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle, still recall the effect Kate had on sales and the continuing growth of their brand ever since.

Duchess Kate wore Soru earrings in 2016 on a visit to Canada

Speaking to HELLO! the founders explain: "The 'Kate Effect' is very real. When HRH The Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear the double sided pearl earrings for two consecutive public appearances we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear, continuously selling out and still a popular style today."

£130, Soru

Recalling how their business changed, they revealed: "This has had a massive impact on our brand - we were a small unknown Instagram-grown company and were catapulted to a global audience with traffic to our site from countries all over the world."

Santina earrings, £265 Soru

The brand's stunning jewellery collection has expanded massively – from bracelets to necklaces, to chokers and dainty chains.

Loading the player...

The range is inspired by Sicily – Francesca & Marianna are British-Sicilian and Soru actually means 'sisters' in Sicilian.

MORE: Kate Middleton wore something very special owned by the Queen to introduce new royal baby

Rita Ora, Georgia-May Jagger, Jessie J, Millie Mackintosh, Rosie Fortescue, Rochelle Humes and Goldie Hawn are all fans and the range is now also stocked in Harvey Nichols.

READ: Duchess Kate pulls a VERY clever trick with her diamond earrings at the BAFTAs