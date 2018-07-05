The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant at a Commonwealth Youth event in London with her husband Prince Harry on Thursday. The newlyweds met young leaders from the Commonwealth at a reception hosted by The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, at the capital's Marlborough House. Meghan is known for her elegant outfits and her latest look didn't disappoint; the royal wore a stunning yellow midi dress by Brandon Maxwell, which fitted to perfection. The Duchess let her dress do the talking and styled it with simple nude heels.

Their Royal Highnesses were all smiles as they met youth representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga who were there to take part in the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge event. Working in groups, the young people generated ideas about the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040.

Photo: © PA

Meghan wowed in a striking Brandon Maxwell shift dress

Meghan looked beautiful in her classic yet colourful dress, which is priced £831 and is currently sold out on Net-a-Porter. We love the eye-catching shade and classic cut of her outfit that coordinated perfectly with her shoes.

Following royal protocol, Meghan kept her makeup on the subtle side, opting for a touch of mascara and neutral eyeshadow with her trademark nude lip and a light sweep of highlighter on her cheek. The Duchess wore her dark hair in a flattering sleek bun, a great choice for a humid day in London.

All eyes were on the Duchess in her colourful ensemble

It's set to be a busy July for former Suits star Meghan. Wimbledon fans are eagerly anticipating her debut in the royal box on centre court at the tennis tournament this month. HELLO! understands that Meghan will be returning courtside this month and is likely to make more than one appearance to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams.

