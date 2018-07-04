Altogether now - it's coming home, it's coming – football's coming home! The World Cup is firmly in full swing and we have been glued to our TV screens. The UK is flying high and we have been cheering on Vardy, Kane, Loftus-Cheek and co at every game. The nation is gearing up for the quarter finals on Saturday and we can hardly contain ourselves! But what exactly do you wear to watch the England vs Sweden match during the World Cup on Saturday? Yes, you want to give a gentle nod to your team without looking like you are wearing fancy dress – and sometimes those men’s shirts are just a little too masculine for us. Well, never fear – we have the answer! There are some fabulous women's football tops that still look stylish and would be the perfect attire to watch the big game in. We’ve rounded up our favourites for you to enjoy…

£64.95, Nike

So we have to kick off with an official England shirt for all you die-hard fans out there. The 2018 England Stadium Home Women's Football shirt in crisp white is made from a breathable fabric which not only looks super cool, but great to wear as a sportswear item afterwards.

£8.99, New Look

Ok, so slogan T-shirts are one of the most-talked about trends of 2018 and what better way to embrace it than combining it with world cup vibes? New Look's England top features the lettering imprinted on the front and we love the cheeky heart crest.

£3.00 Primark

Cheap as chips and surprisingly chic, we love this white classic T-shirt from Primark, which features the England flag and slogan in classic red and white. Team with your favourite jeans and Stan Smiths and show your support for Southgate’s squad….

£16.00, Boohoo

Boohoo has a great range of football-tastic fashion, including bikinis, dresses and even bodysuits. This trendy T-shirt takes the sports lux trend to a new level – wear with a tailored blazer if you want more of a smart look that Becky Vardy would totally approve of.

£8.00, Primark

Old school grey is the fashion gal's staple colour and we love this subtle tee which features the England slogan and crest in cobalt blue. You could team with denim shorts and wedges for that off-duty WAG style…