Charlotte Hawkins was a total blue beauty on Wednesday morning, wearing the royal hue top-to-toe and looked incredibly chic in the process. The former Strictly Come Dancing star wore a stunning number by online store Closet London and it's priced at an affordable £58. The bold ensemble is cut in a kimono-style with wide sleeves and a sexy split at the skirt. Best of all, it comes with a tie-waist belt which defined her slim frame. The mother-of-one teamed her fancy frock with a pair of high heel stiletto shoes in the same bright blue – from luxury shoe store Kurt Geiger. She posed for a stylish 'outfit of the day' picture and shared it on her popular Instagram page. Fans flocked to the app to leave a comment, with one fan writing: "What a fabulous colour!" another agreed and added: "Perfect from every angle! Those shoes are amazing."

Charlotte wears top-to-toe blue on Good Morning Britain

All the Good Morning Britain ladies - including Charlotte, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid - are styled by the show's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper.

£58, Closet

The stylist is known for her love of bold colours and high street staples which fans love to snap up. Debbie has built up a large Instagram following on her account @debbiedresses and shares her clients' looks daily.

Charlotte wore shoes by Kurt Geiger

Charlotte spoke to The Express earlier this year where she revealed some of her favourite stores to shop in and refreshingly, it's an accessible mix. She said: "My favourite designer is Suzanne Neville and on the high street I head for shops like Ted Baker, Coast, L.K. Bennett and Zara."

Speaking about her style influences, the TV presenter explained she is big on Hollywood retro dressing and revealed: "I love the 1950s and 60s glamour of Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn."

