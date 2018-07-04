Lorraine Kelly just wore the prettiest dress ever and it cost far less than it looks. The 59-year-old TV star presented Wednesday's edition of the Lorraine show on ITV and fans went wild for her gorgeous frock which was made in a feminine blush pink with a flowy cut that skimmed her shape. You would think the dress was designed by a high-end brand but no, Lorraine loves a bargain and the gorgeous number actually is a sale steal from high street store Warehouse. It originally retailed at £65 but is now available for £40 – but if you want a piece of Ms Kelly's style you need to be quick – it's selling out FAST. The cape-style yoke and flowing wrap front is so flattering and the pretty hem means it's the kind of design which would suit all shapes and it also comes in a striking baby blue. The famous nude high heels – worn by fellow TV presenter Holly Willoughby – were also part of Lorraine’s latest outfit.

Lorraine is a total pink lady in this fabulous dress!

Lorraine's fashion range with JD Williams is hugely popular and fans love to purchase the new arrivals which are released each season.

£40, Warehouse

In an interview with The Express, she explained what influenced her when creating the collection: "I've been frustrated on behalf of people over 50 for a long time now. I often say to lovely Mark [Heyes] who does fashion with me, 'I like that Mark but I wish it had sleeves,' or, ''I like that skirt but it's a bit too short.' She added "It comes over loud and clear – we want to be stylish and still look fantastic."

Loading the player...

The Scottish star is championed by women everywhere for her confidence and accepting herself, something she has spoken about openly.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's orange Warehouse dress is perfect for the heatwave – and it's in the sale!

Speaking to Woman & Home, she said: "Perfection is a mad thing to aspire to because we're all different and that's what makes us interesting." Quite right, Lorraine!

READ: Lorraine Kelly's striped Oasis dress is so stylish - we bet you will want it for your summer holidays