The Duchess of Cornwall is enjoying Wales with husband Prince Charles and on Tuesday evening the royals enjoyed a romantic evening stroll together. After a busy day full of action-packed engagements, the Duchess looked to be winding down and dressed for the occasion, looking fabulous in one of her favourite shades of baby blue. Camilla's dress was made in a striking ice blue hue which was adorned with a contrasting flower print in white. The close-fitting cut was designed in a fit and flare shape which flowed elegantly over her frame and she added a pearl necklace which was finished with an elegant clap and her Sole Bliss nude high heel shoes which retail at £150.

Earlier in the day, the pair visited Llangwm in west Wales and stunned the crown in a similar shade of pastel blue, but this time in a shift dress form with elegant checks printed on the top.

The mother-of-two accessorised with a bold silver choker and a swish pair of Rayban Wayfarers sunglasses. Her blonde hair was preened to perfection in a voluminous bob and she wore dark eyeliner and pale pink lipstick. The day before, Camilla wore a pansy-printed frock in green and yellow whilst at the Second Severn Crossing. On the visit to the bridge, Camilla spoke with workers at the toll plaza office.

Fashion fans have noted that Camilla is particularly fond of one accessory – a pair of cream Chanel heeled pumps with a distinctive black toe cap. Camilla has worn the style – which is no longer available to buy – regularly since 2005 and it has been suggested there could be a sentimental reason behind her choice of shoes - Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. Cute!

