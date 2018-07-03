Debenhams has a dupe of Meghan Markle's Oscar de la Renta dress – and it costs 3,802 less!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded wedding of Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale last month and not surprisingly, all eyes were on Meghan's stunning wedding guest dress – which was designed by Oscar de la Renta. The floor-length maxi frock had a dipped hem that finished just above her calves and the vase-print design was adorned with a striking blue print which boasted voluminous sleeves and a wrap-over front. The dress retails at a cool £3,922 but we have found a great alternative that looks incredibly similar from none other than Debenhams. The dress is from the hugely popular Studio by Preen line at the department store and looks near on identical to Meghan's frock. It has the same sky blue print and ruffle detail, and is cut in a super floaty material. Best of all, it costs just £120 – which is a saving of 3,802!

At the wedding, Meghan not only tuned heads in her dress but her pretty fascinator turned out to be a jaw-dropping bargain – it was from high street store Marks & Spencer! The Pillbox Fascinator is part of the popular M&S Collection range and is available online now - in both cream and navy and costs a purse-friendly £29.50. Who needs Philip Treacy when you can head to M&S?

Debenhams have a similar dress and it costs £120

It turns out the Meghan effect is followed by not just the general public, but celebrities too.

Selena Gomez appeared at the premiere of her new film Hotel Transylvania 3 at the weekend and wore a crop top and midi skirt set in the same vase print which featured on Meghan's dress.

Also by Oscar de la Renta, the outfit had the same ethereal edge and flowy, voluminous cut. Maybe Selena was inspired by the former Suits star?