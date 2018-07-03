The Duchess of Cornwall is currently on a whistle-stop tour of Wales and on Tuesday she visited the Cleddau estuary community of Llangwm with husband Prince Charles, celebrating the tremendous spirit of the people who reside there. Camilla, 70, looked fabulous and dressed for the sunny weather, wearing the most perfect of summer dresses. Her pastel shift dress was cut in a loose fabric but still boasted a tailored fit with its collarless neckline and seek sleeves. Best of all, it featured a striking, contemporary check print which makes a welcome change from florals. The mother-of-two added her favourite nude high heels by Sole Bliss, which are priced at £149. She accessorised her look with a bold choker and her favourite pearl drop earrings.

Duchess Camilla teamed her baby blue checked dress with nude shoes by Sole Bliss

Yesterday, the wife of Prince Charles wowed the workers at the Second Severn Crossing in a gorgeous pansy-printed frock. Whilst on a visit to the bridge, (which is actually being renamed The Prince of Wales Bridge to mark the royal's 70th birthday) Camilla chatted to workers at the toll plaza office.

Her dress came in bold yellow and green florals and had 3/4-length sleeves, ruched detail at the waist finished just past the knee. The mother-of-two wore a classic pearl necklace, matching earrings and left her favourite dove-grey tote bag at home, instead opting for a tan clutch with a large buckle.

Camilla has had a non-stop few weeks of work events and appearances and we have been enjoying her working wardrobe. At the Oriental Club in Mayfair that she paid a visit to last week, the royal wore a tailored cocktail-style dress in sumptuous cream. Knowing the importance of accessories, she added a pair of two-tone high heel shoes by Chanel which are a classic item that she can wear on repeat as they will never date.

