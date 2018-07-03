Lorraine Kelly's orange Warehouse dress is perfect for the heatwave – and it's in the sale!

Lorraine Kelly is back with a new week of the Lorraine Show, and a fresh new outfit to boot! The 59-year-old TV star looked incredible on Tuesday’s show, wearing a bright orange number that we need in our wardrobes. The Top Pocket Shirt dress, £35, is the kind of design that is so easy to wear due to its light material and casual cut – we love the front pockets and button-down detail. It has a gathered waist and Lorraine made the dress her own by rolling up the sleeves. She added a pair of nude high heel strappy sandals by Office – the very same pair that Holly Willoughby regularly wears on This Morning daily – and they cost £60 from the high street shoe specialist.

Lorraine is a tangerine dream on the Lorraine show

This isn't the first time the Scottish star has worn an item from Warehouse – in fact, it’s probably one of her most favourite high street stores right now.

Lorraine's dress is by Warehouse and costs £35

In March, the mother-of-one nailed the jumpsuit micro trend when she wore a navy blue all in one. Her satin and crepe mixed textured design retailed at an affordable £66. The unique cut had frilled panels at the shoulders and featured wide flared legs.

Lorraine added a pair of smart metallic high heel shoes by Ted Baker and left her jewellery at home, instead letting her jumpsuit do all the talking.

Lorraine has a fashion range with JD Williams and speaking to the Express, she said of her collection - "I've been frustrated on behalf of people over 50 for a long time now. I often say to lovely Mark [Heyes] who does fashion with me, 'I like that Mark but I wish it had sleeves,' or, 'I like that skirt but it's a bit too short.' She added: "Having spoken to friends and family, it comes over loud and clear – we want to be stylish and still look fantastic. So when the opportunity came up, I felt thrilled."

