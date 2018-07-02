The Duchess of Cornwall and her husband Prince Charles are currently on a trip to Wales and visited the Second Severn Crossing which resides over the river Severn. The bridge is an important landmark as it links South West England to South East Wales and Charles actually inaugurated the bridge on 5 June 1996. It is being renamed the Prince Of Wales Bridge to mark the royal’s 70th birthday. Duchess Camilla dressed for the meet and greet which took place at the toll plaza office and wore a fabulous dress that was just perfect for the heatwave the UK is currently experiencing. Her fancy frock had a pansy print in yellow and green and boasted 3/4-length sleeves, ruched detail at the waist and a midi-length hemline. The mother-of-two added her trademark pearl necklace with matching earrings and carried a tan clutch bag which looked great pared with her nude high heel block shoes.

We love Duchess Camilla's floral-print dress

Last week the royal attended an event without her husband and looked fabulous in the most regal of shades – purple. Camilla signed the Roll book with writer T S Elliot's pen at a reception at the British Library in London hosted by the Royal Society of Literature, wearing a V-neck top which she teamed with a stunning midi skirt - which had gold thread running through it in a striking design.

She added pretty caramel-coloured nude high heel shoes which featured adorable bows on the front and wore minimal jewellery which made her stunning engagement ring stand out even more – it once belonged to the Queen Mother.

Camilla tends to amp up most of her outfits with classic accessories and some of her recurring staples include her much-loved dove-grey tote bag, her favourite statement pearl choker and her cream and black high heel shoes from Chanel.

