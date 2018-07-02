Fearne Cotton just wore the most amazing pair of rainbow trainers you've ever seen

Fearne Cotton is the epitome of shoe goals – she always has a dazzling selection of stamps that go straight to the top of our wish list and her latest pair do not disappoint. The 37-year-old teamed her monochrome gingham dress with a pair of metallic rainbow trainers by Air & Grace which are priced at £199 and we couldn't love them more if we tried. The shoes are a limited edition collaboration with Zoe De Pass, the talented lady behind Dress Like a Mum blog and they have hand-crafted metallic leather and come complete with bold rainbow stripes that we just can't keep our eyes off. The sneakers are online now in all sizes – but we have a feeling that will change quickly now Fearne has stepped out in them!

Fearne shared a picture of her fabulous new trainers on Instagram

The Celebrity Juice co-host loves to dress in the multi-coloured rainbow hue and back in April the TV star wore one of the most extra rainbow tops we've ever seen.

£199, Air & Grace, Limited Edition collaboration with Zoe De Pass

The mother-on two uploaded a shot of her Celebrity Juice outfit and wore a super sparkly top from Rixo which set her back £205. The designer top features an abundance of rainbow sequins in pastel colours and the unicorn-esque palette gave it a girly, frothy feel.

Loading the player...

The top featured blouson sleeves and sharp-pointed collar detail and looked even more fabulous as she coordinated it with a pair of lilac cropped trousers from Zara and a pair of blush pink pom pom shoes which retailed at £39 from Topshop.

MORE: Fearne Cotton releases on-trend pastel kitchen range – and prices start at just £6.99

The former Radio One host is a well-established author and last month revealed some exciting news – she is releasing a brand new children’s book. Having already released the popular Yoga Babies story, Fearne has used the same characters to pen a new novel called Hungry Babies, which aims to help parents with fussy eaters.

READ: Fearne Cotton wows in stunning silver midi dress