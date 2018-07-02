Holly Willoughby totally shocked fans on Monday morning – wearing a super chic dress which cost just £8! Yes, you did read that correctly. The TV star's nude coloured mini dress is from purse-friendly brand the 10 Store where incredibly, everything is under £10. Where do we sign up? The fancy frock featured red polka-dot detail and had a ruffled hem, cap sleeves and a built in tie belt which showed off her minuscule waist. Holly added her favourite nude strappy sandals by Office which set her back £60. She left her accessories at home, letting her bargain dress do the talking. Holly's look was put together by Angie Smith – the now famous stylist who is solely in charge of her entire professional wardrobe.

Shake it Holly!

The 37-year-old is loving the heatwave and has been dressing accordingly – and we have been loving her summer wardrobe. On Thursday, the mother-of-three wore a baby blue pastel blazer by Miss Selfridge which retails at £39. She teamed it with matching pastel shorts in the same baby blue hue that were £17.50 in the sale.

Holly's dress is just £8 from 10 Store

Keeping the rest of her ensemble super simple, a chic white Jigsaw shirt and her staple nude strappy sandals by Office were also worked into the mix. Holly uses the same glam squad each day to create her fresh makeup and hair look – hairstylist Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill - and she regularly credits the ladies on hr social media platforms.

Although the Celebrity Juice star nearly always wears nude high heels in the majority of her outfit posts, sometimes she switches up her look and last week the star wore a pair of shoes which were very different to her regular choice.

On Tuesday, Holly decided to be a lady in red, rocking a pair of scarlet red high heel strappy sandals from Topshop which set her back just £25 in the summer sale. Fans loved the change and one follower wrote: "Those shoes!"

