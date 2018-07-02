Coleen Rooney is giving us outfit goals in a rainbow striped top by Alice + Olivia

Coleen Rooney was spotted enjoying the heatwave at the weekend – and she looked gorgeous in the perfect smart yet casual outfit. The 32-year-old wife of footballer Wayne Rooney soaked up the rays in a pair of denim shorts, which she teamed with a black Gucci belt. The mother-of-four wore gold and black studded sandals and finished look with a bold T-shirt by high end brand Alice + Olivia which retails at £280. The black top was emblazoned with rainbow stripes and is made a stretch, close-fitting material which looks great pared with denim. Coleen wore her brown hair tied up in a sleek ponytail and wore a gold watch and aviator sunglasses by Rayban.

Coleen looked stunning in stripes

The busy mum lives a very hectic lifestyle but still finds time to enjoy social events with her husband. In May, the WAG paid a visit to the Chester Races with Wayne and fans went wild for her races attire. Sharing her 'outfit of the day' to her hugely popular Instagram account, the picture showed Coleen and her husband posing in a box, with a backdrop of the famous race field behind them.

Coleen's top is by Alice + Olivia and priced at £280

The 32-year-old wore an eye-catching dress with an asymmetrical neckline in bottle green by Johanna Oriz, which is available online at NET-A-PORTER. The boldnumber featured a contrasting cream floral print, and finished just above the ankles in a trendy midi length. As always, Coleen is the Queen of accessorising and added Dior mirrored sunglasses and her favourite Gucci belt but in cream. Wayne looked suave in a smart navy suit and crisp white shirt.

Last week, the happy couple took their brood to Disneyland Paris and looked to be having the most magical time in the theme park.

Coleen shared a shot of her family, writing: "Lovely weekend" with Wayne, Coleen and their sons, Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two in front of the famous pink castle.

Although baby Cass, who was born in February, was not seen in any of the pictures, he may have been back at the hotel with a family member.