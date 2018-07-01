Exclusive: The stunning £310 dress Michelle Keegan wore to a family wedding

With her stunning looks and glamorous yet accessible outfit choices, Michelle Keegan is one of our favourite celebs for style watching. And we’re not surprised to learn that she nails wedding guest dressing just as much as she does her red carpet appearances. The 31-year-old recently attended the wedding of her brother-in-law, Joshua Wright, in a gorgeous orange printed maxi dress that pretty much encapsulated bohemian chic. To keep things glam, she accessorised her outfit with layers of gold jewellery, gold strappy sandals and a white YSL chain bag. And the good news is, we’ve tracked down the dress she wore.

The Disy Crepe Dress is by upmarket label BA&SH and is available to buy online from Selfridge’s for £310. It also comes in two colour palette choices – the burnt orange worn by Michelle, and a deep blue and gold combo.

MORE: Princess Eugenie is summer-style perfection in this very bold midi dress

Loading the player...

Michelle’s husband Mark Wright is currently living in Los Angeles after scoring a presenting job with TV channel Extra. The pair have insisted they are happy with their transatlantic relationship, with Michelle previously telling BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw: "I like the option, I like going out for a month, coming back for a few weeks, going out again."

When asked if she would ever join him, she coyly replied “never say never” before explaining that Mark "Loves it. I think it's the lifestyle, the weather. It's such a nice place and everyone is just really positive out there."

MORE: Stop what you're doing: Kurt Geiger's selling a £29 dupe for Duchess Meghan's favourite £490 Aquazzura heels

Photo credit: topshop.com

The former Coronation Street star has bene busy recently thanks to a new series of her critically acclaimed drama Our Girl and the launch of her latest collection with Very.co.uk. Earlier this month she revealed the designs she’s been working on at a launch event in Shoreditch, and couldn’t resist donning a piece from the collection herself – a fitted strappy denim dress with chunky front button detail that looks just perfect for casual summer nights.