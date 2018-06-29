Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank are in sync on date night in matching outfits

Princess Eugenie had dinner with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Thursday at Isabel in Mayfair and the happy couple emulated each other's style – both choosing to wear white. The 28-year-old dressed for the heatwave – donning a white halterneck dress which was printed with black stripes over the top and added a black tote bag and a summer staple of tan high heel wedges by Stuart Weitzman – one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite brands. Jack meanwhile decide to opt for white also – wearing a simple white T-shirt, black trousers and casual khaki trainers. Eugenie’s nails were painted a deep burgundy red, her auburn hair was lightly curled and natural makeup made the most of her radiant complexion.

The happy couple were snapped in outfits that were totally in-sync

The last time the couple were seen together was at the Serpentine Ball last week and many onlookers remarked how incredible the daughter of Prince Andrew looked. The royal positively ruled the red carpet at the high profile event as she posed with her fiancé. Her ensemble was a big change from her regular style; it consisted of an edgy black, one-shoulder tunic which featured an electric blue, bold flower-print.

What was most surprising is that she teamed it with a pair of racy, wet-look leggings and fierce high heels. You go girl! Jack was suited and booted and we especially loved his cheerful yellow tie. The event was a star-studded affair and Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice was also in attendance, wearing a beautiful dress from Mary Katrantzou which featured multi-coloured peacock-printed detail and a bold black leather jacket.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson is now in countdown until her 12 October wedding and the fashion world is excited to see what her wedding dress will be like.

HELLO! spoke to Regine Ellis - the Creative Director of Ellis Bridals, who thinks that her gown will have a fashion-forward edge: "Knowing the Princess' fashionable history, she is an admirer of pattern and texture so we could also expect to see luxurious fabrics and intricate details. A distinctive cut-out lace embroidered design or even an elegant ball gown would have jaw dropping details that encapsulate the Eugenie's individual style."