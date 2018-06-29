Pregnant Christine Lampard stood in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show on Friday morning and she wore the most fabulous summery dress that looked majorly expensive - but is actually from high street store Warehouse and priced at an affordable £69. The pretty, light grey frock had a one-shoulder neckline and was adorned with a blossom print in green, yellow and orange. Added ruffles featured on the skirt and the light material makes it an ideal number to wear during the heat wave. The TV presenter is carrying her first child with footballer Frank Lampard and her maternity wardrobe is to be greatly admired; every item she wears skims her growing baby bump perfectly.

Christine looked blooming lovely on Friday's Lorraine show

The Irish star has worn the high street store Warehouse twice in two days – it's clearly one of her favourite shops right now. Yesterday, whilst also appearing on the Lorraine show, the TV presenter looked blue-ti-ful in a bluebell-toned halter neck dress which is part of the brand's current range and set her back £65.

£69, Warehouse

Christine teamed the frock – which also featured layered tiers of fabric within the skirt – with a pair of brown-coloured high heel sandals.

Christine also shared her latest 'outfit of the day' on her Instagram account which boats an impressive 299,000 followers.

Christine spoke to The Mirror about her pregnancy – in particular her changing shape. Refreshingly, the Loose Women host revealed her carefree attitude and how her babies' health is far more important than her image. "I couldn't care less about putting on weight as long as everything's OK inside," she said.

"I'm not training, just walking the dog. That's it. I'm just taking it all in my stride. I'm feeling great. I'm eating a lot of ice cream, but I think that's more to do with the weather than the pregnancy cravings."