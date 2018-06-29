The Countess of Wessex turns heads in a blooming lovely Erdem dress - and we love her espadrilles

The Countess of Wessex has had an action- packed week - which didn't appeared to show any signs of slowing down as she attended a celebratory event at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in Ingatestone, Essex. The sanctuary celebrated its 35th anniversary and the organisation cares for horses, ponies, donkeys, goats, sheep, cows and cats that have been victim of physical and mental abuse. The wife of Prince Edward chatted with staff and looked to be in great spirits as she visited some of the animals. The 53-year-old who many consider one of the best-dresses royals - didn't disappoint as she stunned onlookers in a beautiful shirt dress by Erdem that featured a bold floral print. It also had a wide collar, nipped in tie-waist detail and a fashionable midi length cut which finished just about her ankles, showing off her baby blue espadrilles that came complete with tie-up straps. The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair up in a ponytail and accessorised with dainty gold earrings and minimal makeup.

Sophie stunned in a summery outfit

The royal headed to private members club of the moment - Annabel's - on Monday evening where she attended a fundraising event for the NSPCC. She looked particularly chic in a navy blue designer jumpsuit by Galvan which boasted a V neckline and corset-style cut.

Sophie's dress is by Erdem

She wore a grey pashmina around her shoulders and carried a statement clutch bag made from blue and yellow snakeskin, and navy blue court shoes. Crystal-drop earrings and a silver pendant necklace topped off her evening look perfectly. The star-studded soiree was also attended by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

Last week, Sophie went to Royal Ascot for two days straight and wore we can’t stop thinking about the hat she wore on Friday afternoon. Sophie has often showcases her elaborate hat collection, but her elaborate ostrich-feathered hat by Jane Taylor in a blush pink set her apparat from everyone due to its super statement edge.

The wide-brimmed design was dramatic and completely eye-catching; the ideal choice of headgear to sport at the famous races. Her hat obviously took centre stage, but her pleated, dove-toned frock by designer Suzannah was the perfect complimenting ensemble for such a bold piece. Suzannah was Sophie’s label of choice at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

