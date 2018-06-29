Princess Eugenie took a very special trip to her old primary school on Thursday, and continued her recent string of fashion wins with another unexpected choice – a bright turquoise midi dress with a pretty beaded belt. She finished the look with a pair of nude Aquazzura Matilde Pumps – the very same pair that the Duchess of Sussex wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry – and pinned her hair behind her ears in a slightly side-swept style. The perfect blend of formality and personality, if we do say so ourselves.

Eugenie wore the now-iconic Aquazzura Matilde heels

"Such a lovely day going to see my old school, Marlborough College and opening the newly refurbished Memorial Hall, built to honour the 749 former pupils that lost their lives on the battlefield in WWI. So many happy memories visiting my old art school and house. #throwbackthursday," Eugenie wrote next to her Instagram slideshow – and of course, her followers rushed to send their good wishes (and compliment her outfit choice, naturally).

"Colour of your dress really looks lovely on you. Great choice," one wrote, while another noticed Eugenie's Markle-inspired footwear choice. "Did you borrow Meghan's shoes, @princesseugenie?" she wrote with a smiley face. Others were quick to notice that the Princess' dress was a pretty spot-on match to the actual dress emoji, with many commenting with that alone. We have to admit, it's uncanny. 👗

We love this colour on her!

Eugenie isn't afraid to wear a bold colour or choose a unique silhouette, and her stand-out choices don't stop at fashion. She loves trying out bold beauty looks too – and even has a fondness for nail art, which she likes to switch up depending on the occasion. Back in 2015 she caused a stir when she was spotted wearing a deep red manicure featuring different festive designs at the Buckingham Palace annual Christmas luncheon, while in 2012 she showed her patriotic side by proudly sporting a Union Jack manicure while she watched the Epsom Derby. Never change, Your Highness!

