Angeline Jolie takes style pointers from the Queen for a royal engagement

Angelina Jolie has attended a Royal Service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. Wearing a tailored dove grey silk crepe pencil dress by Ralph & Russo, the 43-year-old looked absolutely stunning. She matched her designer outfit perfectly with a silver Classic Clutch and Eden Platform shoes in silver satin. A fascinator and gloves completed the look perfectly. To summarise: In the absence of Kate and Meghan, Angeline Jolie gave us major Duchess vibes in her designer frock.

It’s a very prestigious award, and just in case you don’t know, the Order of St Michael and St George is awarded to men or women for their service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, for example the work of foreign service officers and diplomats.

RELATED: What is Angelina Jolie's net worth?

Angelina missed out on meeting the Queen, who had to pull out of her appearance due to illness. However, the pair have met before - Angelina accepted her honorary damehood in 2014 for services to UK foreign policy and dedication to end sexual violence in war zones. For this, she wore a similar coloured outfit by Ralph & Russo.

READ: Angelina Jolie has the best advice for her daughters

Has she taken style cues from the Duchess of Sussex in choosing to wear neutral colours in the presence of her Majesty? It is believed to be a way to not upstage the monarch.

Speaking about her recognition at the time, Jolie said: "To receive an honour related to foreign policy means a great deal to me, as it is what I wish to dedicate my working life to. Working on PVSI and with survivors of rape is an honour in itself. I know that succeeding in our goals will take a lifetime, and I am dedicated to it for all of mine."