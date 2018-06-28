We bet Meghan Markle will be carrying this handbag this summer

Strathberry – the now iconic Scottish brand loved by the A list - was put firmly on the fashion map when the Duchess of Sussex first carried the brand's stunning the Midi Tote Tri-Colour in burgundy back in December 2017 on a visit to Nottingham – her very first official joint visit with husband-to-be Prince Harry after their engagement was announced. Fans went wild for the £495 square-shaped bag, causing its website to crash. The stunning design sold out in a jaw-dropping 11 minutes after the photos surfaced. The brand's owner Leeanne Hundleby couldn’t believe the rate of sales and explained she was both thrilled and honoured that Meghan chose her brand. Strathberry has released a brand new colourway of Meghan's favourite bag – the Nano - in a fabulous shade that would be great for the summer – powder blue! We bet this bag is at the top of the former Suits star's wish list.

Strathberry Nano Tote, £295

Duchess Meghan has worn the brand twice now – most recently on a visit to Scotland in February. Meghan wore the label's East/West Mini bag which cost £425 and she opted for a patriotic racing green. The gorgeous design is also available in red, tan and our favourite - mustard.

Duchess first carried a Strathberry bag in Nottingham in December 2017

The 36-year-old is a huge fan of handbags and has amassed quite a collection. Not all of her handbags are astronomically expensive either.

In April, the American actress visited the Commonwealth Youth Forum with her then husband-to-be Prince Harry and wore a bag cross body, by Australian brand Oroton.

The pebble leather bag featured bold black and white stripes and comes with a handy plain cross-body strap, a magnetic closure and subtle gold hardware which runs throughout the bag and features on the logo on the front. Best of all, it costs £171 which for a royally-approved handbag isn’t bad at all!

