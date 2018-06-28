Holly Willoughby just wore a sleek pastel suit from Miss Selfridge – and it costs far less than you think

Holly Willoughby surprised fans on Thursday morning – wearing an outfit which is a fresh new change for the 37-year-old star. Holly wore a baby blue pastel blazer by Miss Selfridge which retails at £39. She teamed it with a simple white shirt by Jigsaw and a pair of tailored shorts, also by Miss Selfridge which cost just £17.50 in the sale. Keeping her accessories to a bare minimum, she added her favourite nude strappy sandals by Office which set her back £60. Holly's blonde hair was styled in slightly wavy style that flicked out at the ends and she accentuated her pretty features with natural makeup.

Holly looks blue-tiful in a pastel suit

Yesterday, the Celebrity Juice star wore a pair of high heels which were very different to her regular choice! Leaving her obligatory nude high heels at home, Holly instead chose to wear a pair of spicy red high heel strappy sandals which are from Topshop – and are currently on sale for £25 down from £42.

Holly's jacket is £39 from Miss Selfridge

Holly shared a photograph of her latest outfit on Instagram and fans quickly flocked to the comments section to leave their praise for her latest look, in particular her heels. One follower wrote: “Those shoes!”

Holly's look was put together by Angie Smith – the stylist who has made quite the name for herself since she took over the position of sole curator of her professional wardrobe in 2017.

Angie has been a professional stylist for over 12 years and has accumulated quite the glowing CV! She has styled a forever growing list of stars, including Emilia Fox, Fearne Cotton, Emma Roberts, Daisy Lowe, Miranda Hart, Giovanna Fletcher, Lisa Snowdon and Spice Girls favourites Melanie C and Emma Bunton.

The This Morning presenter has credited Angie for totally transforming her wardrobe and revealed to HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said.