The Duchess of Cornwall wore the most regal of shades on Wednesday evening - a deep purple - and we loved her bold look. The wife of Prince Charles signed the Roll book with writer T S Elliot's pen at a reception at the British Library in London hosted by the Royal Society of Literature where '40 under 40' new Fellows will be inducted. Dressed for the occasion, Duchess Camilla wore a purple, V neck top with she teamed with a stunning midi skirt - which was adorned with decadent gold detail. She added nude high heel shoes which featured tiny bows on the front and added a simple necklace, her everyday earrings and her engagement ring - which once belonged to the Queen Mother. Her hair was coiffed to perfection in a voluminous style and subtle makeup highlighter her features. Camilla attended the event solo - Prince Charles was not present.

Duchess Camilla stunned in purple

Camilla is having a busy few weeks - she has attended various events and soirées and we have been most impressed with her array of outfits.

Last week, the 70-year-old went to a fundraising event at the Oriental Club in Mayfair and wore a tailored cocktail-style dress which had 3/4 length sleeves and her favourite neckline of the moment - the V. She carried her much-loved dove-grey tote bag, added her statement pearl choker and wore a pair of cream shoes that had contrasting toe-cap detail.

The mother-of-two even has a style twin! Last week she teamed up with the Countess of Wessex at the Most Nobel Order of the Garter Ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Both ladies decided to go for monochrome - Sophie wore a fancy white frock which featured a square neckline and had a black print emblazoned over the top.

She accessorised with pair of smart court shoes and a matching hat. Duchess Camilla mirrored, also going for black and white. She donned a stunning dress and jacket two-piece combo by one of her favourite designers Fiona Clare. Her tailored jacket had a pretty lace embroidered trim in a black which packed a punch against the white base colour. She added her trademark pearl necklace, a pair of white and black block shoes and wore an impressive complimenting hat.