Victoria Beckham spent the day shopping for a very special outfit on Wednesday - her date night dress for her upcoming 20th wedding anniversary! Aw. Not one to leave her loyal followers out of the decision-making process (forever grateful, VB), the mum-of-four took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on her new dress - a chic black midi number. She captioned a video of herself strutting towards the mirror in her Dover Street store: "Shopping for a dress for my anniversary dinner!! X I’m super happy! The perfect date night dress!! X well done Team VB!!"

The dress looks to be the designer's Cami Sequin Midi, which is actually in the sale on Victoria's website - reduced from £2190 to £1095. The 44-year-old kept the rest of the look simple, as per, with her hair in a tousled long bob and minimal accessories.

We can't wait to see the finished look on the Beckhams' special night, which falls on 4 July. Victoria and David married in 1999, so will be celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary this year - and will no doubt do something memorable to celebrate. The pair recently had to deny rumours that they were splitting, but it looks like they're happier than ever, if their recent loved-up snaps are anything to go by.

Earlier this week, Victoria was back at her Dover Street store for a special collaboration event with Sotherby's. She and her mum, Jackie, had quite the fashion moment together - as they both decided to wear the same suit! The former Spice Girl joked on Instagram: "Who wore it better? When you turn up in the same clothes as your mum!"

Ever-doting husband David was also at the event, wearing a smart suit just like his wife and mother-in-law. Here's hoping he's upped his fashion game for next week's special day, too…