Christine Lampard appeared on Wednesday afternoon's edition of Loose Women and fans went wild for her gorgeous high street dress which showed off her baby bump perfectly. The blooming lovely design is from luxury high street brand Mint Velvet and is priced at £119. The Jane Print Ruffled Midi dress is a tea dress with a difference – it is made with a contemporary halter neckline and a selection of ruffles that feature on the lower part of the skirt. The delicate, multi-coloured flower print gave the dark frock a summery edge which accentuated her baby bump in a subtle way. She teamed the ensemble with strappy black sandals and wore her raven hair in a lightly curled style. Her look was put together by Angie Smith – Holly Willoughby's famous stylist. Speaking about her working relationship with Angie, Christine explained to the Express: "Angie knows my body better than I do, and I trust her implicitly"

Christine's latest outfit on Loose Women was a big hit with viewers

Angie shares pictures on her two Instagram accounts of her client's styles and she recently revealed that she does 'Face Time' styling sessions with Christine. Sharing a shot of the Irish star, she wrote "Over the phone fittings with this beauty" proving the duo work closely and are always in contact ahead of her TV appearances.

£119, Mint Velvet

Yesterday, Christine headed out to support her good friend and co-presenter Andrea McLean at the launch of her book Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.

The 39-year-old wore a pretty black dress which had ruffled sleeves, a deep V neck and a belted waist belt. She accessorised with her favourite going-out shoes and a sleek cream designer bag by Saint Laurent with a gold chain strap.

Christine sported a tanned complexion and positively beamed as she posed for waiting photographers on the red carpet.

