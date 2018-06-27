Christine Lampard headed out on Tuesday evening to the star-studded launch of Andrea McLean's new book Confessions of a Menopausal Woman. The pregnant wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank looked incredible as she showed off her growing baby bump in a pretty black dress which had ruffled sleeves, a deep V neck and a belted waist belt. The frock skimmed her adorable baby bump perfectly. She accessorised with classic black strappy sandals and carried a white clutch bag by high end designer brand YSL. The mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child, sported a tanned complexion and looked positively glowing as she beamed for waiting photographers at the launch.

Christine looked blooming lovely in a floral dress at Andrea McLean's book launch

The Irish star has been dressing fabulously lately and has never looked so good. Last week, the TV presenter appeared on Loose Women and donned a dress that made us green with envy. Her dress was by Warehouse and priced at an affordable £49.99. The close-fitting dress skimmed her changing shape and she took to Instagram to share her look, happily cradling her bump in the process. Her look was put together by Angie Smith – the lady who is behind Holly Willoughby's TV wardrobe.

Christine is a doting stepmother to Frank's two daughters Luna, 12, and Isla, 11, and revealed how the pair reacted to the news. "My stepdaughters are excited," Christine told her Loose Women panel in May. "I've told them that the baby can apparently hear voices at this point so they're talking to my tummy asking them who its favourite sister is."

She also admitted that before finding out that she was expecting, her body "did feel different, for no reason," and that now she knows, it is all she can think about. "It's incredible, takes over your whole brain," she gushed. The mum-to-be also added that there was just one requirement they asked for when it came to their new sibling. "They want a girl, that's their only situation," she said. No pressure Christine!

