Holly Willoughby surprises fans with sexy high heels – and best of all they are on sale!

Holly Willoughby looked particularly striking on Wednesday morning – wearing a top-to-toe high street look that we need to invest in ASAP. The 37-year-old wore a light denim top by Oasis, which she tucked into the waistband of her denim mini skirt which had a playful ra-ra hem. The fabulous skirt set her back just £25 and instead of wearing her regular nude high heels from Office, the TV star switched up her look, wearing a pair of red high heel strappy sandals which are from Topshop – and are currently on sale for £25 down from £42. Holly shared a photograph of her latest outfit on Instagram and fans quickly flocked to the comments section to leave their praise for her double-denim look. One wrote "What a cute outfit!" another agreed, adding: "Those shoes!"

Holly stunned in double denim and red heels

This isn't the first time Holly has caused a sensation when she has donned a pair of high street shoes – in February, the mother-of-three teamed her 'Love' sweater by Chinti & Parker with a pair of fuchsia pink high heels from Zara which had a cut-out heart shape on the front and retailed at £69.99. The shoes were loved by her fans and sold out almost instantly.

Holly's shoes are £25 from Topshop

Yesterday, the blonde bombshell had a Marilyn Monroe moment as she twirled in her mint green halter neck dress – and the way it fanned out in the snap totally reminded us of the late movie star’s most famous pose from 1954.

Her high street dress was from Oasis and skimmed her shape, showing off her toned shoulders. It even featured a pretty floral print and was the ideal number to wear during Britain’s hotter-than-hot heatwave.

The TV star added white heeled sandals from Reiss and wore her blonde locks in a voluminous style. The mother-of-four comically captioned the shot: "It's the hottest day of the year and still in the world of telly there's a box behind my head that says Christmas!!!"

