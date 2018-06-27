Topshop's cult polka dot dress has just been relaunched in royal blue - and it's bound to be a sell-out

When Topshop launched its Monochrome Spot Pinafore Dress earlier this year, it was immediately hailed as one of those pieces that was just bound to sell out. On-trend mixed-pattern polka dots? Check. Flattering ruffle details? Check. Wedding guest outfit perfection? Double check. True to form, it did sell out, leaving a flock of disappointed fashion fans all over the country. Sob. Those who left Topshop empty-handed will be thrilled to learn, then, that the high street store have just relaunched the dress - in a beautiful blue silky material - and it's gorgeous.

The new version is bound to be a sell-out

The new version - named the Jacquard Stripe Pinafore Dress - is made in a stand-out royal blue fabric, with subtle stripes embossed into the material. The silhouette is exactly the same as the beloved polka dot version, with a deep neckline and pinafore-style straps that fold over at the back.

The much-loved original version was arguably the it-dress of the season, since the likes of Kate Wright and countless fashion bloggers were spotted in it (not to mention the fact they were re-selling for over £200 on eBay, despite their in-store price tag of £49).

Kate Wright was one of those lucky enough to get her hands on the original version

But at a slightly pricier £59, the new dress launched on Tophop's website on Wednesday morning - and four sizes have already sold-out. The brand announced the new piece on Instagram on Tuesday night, and shoppers were already pledging to buy it as soon as it went on sale. "The cult dress, now reimagined. Avoid the blues & get ready to add to your basket tomorrow before it's gone!" the post said.

"It's on there now! GO GO!" one follower commented on the picture, while another said: "OMG I loved this in the polka dot version, ordering!" Well, if that's not a sign of a sell-out, we don't know what is. To Topshop we go…

