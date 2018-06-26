Holly Willoughby has given fans a sneak peek of her dressing room at This Morning – and it has everything you could possibly need! The TV star shared a photo on Instagram of makeup artist and stylist David O'Brien showing off his acrobatic skills in the spacious room. Holly can be spotted in the reflection of the large mirror, standing next to her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill who sported a shocked expression.

"In other news... @davidobrien75 in our wardrobe department can do this... so impressive!" Holly wrote. "Look at @patsyoneillmakeup reaction in the mirror." In the corner of the photo, a clothes rail could be spotted, while an ironing board, a washing machine and a steam press also featured.

Check out Holly's high street style:

Holly, 37, religiously shares photos of her This Morning outfits every day. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three dressed for the heatwave in a summer dress by high-street brand, Oasis. The floaty design, which had a pretty floral print, skimmed her shape and showed off her bronzed shoulders. The TV star added high heel white shoes from Reiss and wore her blonde locks in a voluminous style. Holly wrote: "It's the hottest day of the year and still in the world of telly there's a box behind my head that says Christmas!!!"

The TV star shared a peek at her dressing room

This was the second time in two days that the Celebrity Juice co-host has worn a halteneck dress. On Monday, Holly stunned viewers as she wore a striking yellow ensemble by high street favourite Warehouse. The £79.99 frock featured tiered layers and a ribbon belt at the waist.

It was the ideal design for the heatwave and the punchy colour accentuated her lightly tanned skin. The broderie anglaise material is light and doesn't crease – a great item for Holly to pop in her suitcase when she next jets off. The This Morning host added her favourite nude strappy sandals by Office which set her back £60.