Meghan Markle continued fulfilling her duties as a new royal in style on Tuesday night, as she joined the Queen to help host a glittering awards ceremony honouring young change-makers. The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in an elegant blush pink Prada outfit with button details. She teamed it with black heeled Aquazurra shoes and matching Prada 'Saffiano' clutch. She wore her chestnut hair in loose waves and went for a natural makeup look.

The Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony saw young change-makers from across the Commonwealth presented with awards by the monarch. This year's cohort, from across 38 countries, have worked on a number of issues to help improve lives; these include supporting people living with mental health problems, giving access to education, promoting gender equality and climate change. Over 200 guests arrived at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the event, including David Beckham, Ore Oduba, Lenny Henry and John Major.

The Queen looked typically regal in colourful dress. The pair got to know each other on a one-on-one basis in mid-June after travelling overnight on the royal train to Cheshire together, and the event proves how strong their relationship has become.

Meghan's elegant style has caused a series of fashion sell-outs and even seen her nominated for a prestigious award. The Teen Choice Awards were announced this week and the new royal is up for Choice Style Icon, alongside Blake Lively, Harry Styles, Migos, Zendaya and Chadwick Boseman. This is thought to be a first for the British royal family, though hardly surprising, since Meghan only left her star-studded career as an actress behind upon announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

This month the 36-year-old has been continuing her winning style streak, most recently appearing at her first Royal Ascot outing in a gorgeous white Givenchy dress, which ticked all the boxes for the strict dress code. Her bond with the Queen was also noted at the event – the pair were spotted laughing and chatting.

Watch Meghan Markle and the Queen on their bonding trip to Cheshire